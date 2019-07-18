Slow moving storms move inland, fade this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Slow moving storms spread inland this evening and eventually fade after sunset. There is a ton of moisture in our atmosphere, we could see some rainfall totals close to two inches and gusts of wind upwards of 40mph.

As we head into the evening hours the storms will die out and we will very slowly cool down into the mid 70s.

Thursday expect partly cloudy skies and more hot, muggy, and stormy conditions. We will warm up into the mid 90s with light winds out of the south and southeast. Expect 40% chances to see the afternoon storms that fire up and then fade after sunset.

Friday will be hot with a few more afternoon storms. Expect to wake up in the mid 70s and warm up under partly cloudy skies into the mid 90s. 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will erupt in the forecast. Folks headed to the Rolling Stones concert may have to dodge a few storms before the Stones take the stage.

Saturday we expect more of the same, waking up in the mid 70s, warming up into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. We will see 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday looks a little drier, we will still start in the mid 70s and warm into the mid 90s, but you only have 30% chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 96 - 40%

5 pm 95 - 40%

8 pm 87 - 20%

10 pm 85 - 10%

Sunset: 8:28 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.