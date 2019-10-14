Partly cloudy, warm with increasing showers, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A stalled frontal boundary will remain in place over southeast Georgia through tomorrow before lifting north. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday lingering through late evening, early Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with the frontal passage. Wind will turn northwesterly behind the front bringing in drier, cooler temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers, storms possible across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s to low 90s, low to mid 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Becoming cloudy tonight with showers possible, mainly southeast Georgia.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with showers, storms increasing through late evening and overnight, especially over southeast Georgia, 60-90 percent. Partly cloudy with patchy fog will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s inland with 70s along our sandy shores. Showers with storms will increase under cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers and storms through midweek with seasonal temperatures and sunny skies to follow.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 85 - 10%

3 pm 87 - 20%

5 pm 86 - 30%

8 pm 79 - 20%

10 pm 77 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:57 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.