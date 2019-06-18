Inland storms fade tonight, work week looks wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw mid day showers and storms in our coastal counties, that have since tracked inland where they will fade out over the evening hours. Expect a muggy night with temperatures slowly sinking down into the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mild, starting out around 72°. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms firing up to our west and tracking eastward across our area. Afternoon temperatures will climb up to around 90°.

Wednesday looks stormier during the afternoon hours. We will wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s. Expect decent chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms pushing through.

Thursday looks wet as well, with expected chances for showers and temperatures starting out in the upper 70s and warming up into low 90s for the afternoon hours.

Friday looks like a wet one, expect a muggy start in the mid 70s and afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. Expect 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend dries out a bit, with only 30% chances for afternoon downpours, but expect oppressive heat, topping out in the mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits when you consider the humidity.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 10%

10 pm 80 - 10%

11 pm 79 - 10%

Sunset: 8:30 pm​

