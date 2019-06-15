Father's Day Weekend weather looking awesome!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Father's Day weekend! It got off to a great start on Friday where the afternoon high was the coolest in a month (May 15th was 81°.) That means today, Saturday will be the 2nd best day in a month as daytime highs reach near 88°.

Awesome Saturday!

Saturday will be nice also, starting off with cool temperatures. Expect daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There are no significant chances for rain on Saturday, making for a beautiful first half of the weekend.

Heading to the beach?

Son't forget the sunscreen! Super sunny skies and a beautiful onshore wind will make conditions appear almost too nice. The trouble is that there is a moderate rip current risk. Keep the kids near the life guard stands. Just remember, if caught in a rip current, don't panic.

Beach forecast includes a moderate rip current risk and serious sunshine

Sunday starts out in the low 70s. Under partly cloudy skies, the low 90s will be back, topping out around 91°. Expect a 30% chance for showers during the afternoon and early evening hours, with our southern counties being the most likely areas we will see a few showers.

Monday the heat and the afternoon rain returns. Expect temperatures to starts out in the mid to low 70s and will warm up into the low 90s. Expect 60% chances to see showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday, the forecast looks similar, starting out in the mid to low 70s and warming into the low 90s. Chances for rain peak at 60%.

Wednesday and Thursday we dial the chances for rain down to 40%, with afternoon highs around 91°.

Overall, storms will be back.

Sunrise 6:42 a.m.

Sunrise 8:30 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.