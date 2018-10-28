FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in Ponte Vedra collision

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the street to get to her car on Saturday night, says the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 9:08 p.m. Meredith L. Crosby, 44, was on South Ponte Vedra Blvd. She was walking from a residence to her car which was parked on the shoulder. Crosby walked into the path of a Jeep going south on State Road A1A, which was driven by a 16 year old.

Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to be OK. Charges against the teen are pending.

