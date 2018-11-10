Passing storms moves east tonight ahead of dry weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Isolated to scattered storms and showers will move offshore throughout the evening hours, that said most of the rain will be near and along the I-95 corridor prior to sunset.

Overnight a cold front will move south through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, however, showers will be limited along the boundary.

But a few downpours can't be ruled out overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s across our northern zones while 60s should be expected across our southern and coastal zones.

Saturday morning features sunshine and clear skies north of I-10, but south of the interstate lingering low level cloud cover will continue through the first part of the day. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be below normal behind the front as high pressure builds southward from the Ohio River Valley.

In fact, Saturday's high temperature in Jacksonville will only reach the mid to upper 60s as northerly winds rush in. While we'll be significantly cooler throughout the entire weekend, we'll also have mostly dry conditions.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.