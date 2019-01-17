Frost Advisory tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All of our area is under a frost advisory except the coastal counties. We managed to warm into the 60s today but tonight will be slightly colder than last night with more frost potential.

Tonight turns chilly quickly, under clear skies with calm winds our temperatures will sink quickly down through the 40s, with an overnight low in the mid 30s.

Thursday starts out chilly, but turns more comfortable under mostly sunny skies. Expect afternoon highs to climb into the mid 60s.

The dry weather continues into Friday. We will wake up in the mid 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures around 70°.

Saturday is still the better day of the weekend starting out around 50°. Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy during the day and the temperatures will warm up into the lovely mid 70s.

The rain moves in overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, expect 60% chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. I'm worried about rain interfering with people watching the implosion downtown Sunday morning. We will dry out during the day on Sunday as a cold front behind the rain pushed though.

MLK Jr day starts out around freezing with gusty winds. Temperatures will only warm up into the upper 40s, low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

