Enjoy first day of fall; summer-like temps return Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monday morning marked the official beginning of meteorological fall and our morning temperatures gave us a taste of fall. Most areas along I-95 got down into the mid-60s, with upper-60s and low-70s along the coast. The coolest locations were our inland areas, where we saw widespread low-60s and a few isolated upper-50s briefly around sunrise.

Low humidity and slightly cooler air made for a crisp feeling to start of the day. Onshore winds relax some today, weaker than they have been in a week. The direction of the lighter winds will still keep us cooler than average for most of the day, topping out at 87°.

Tonight will be lovely, as temperatures cool down through the 70s around sunset, ending up in the mid-60s early Tuesday morning. That's about the last we will see of fall weather for a little while. Under mostly sunny skies, expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the mid-90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will also see record challenging afternoon heat, with highs climbing into the mid-90s both afternoon.

The heat fades slightly Friday, with temperatures starting out in the low-70s and warming up to around 90°.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.