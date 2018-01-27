Mostly cloudy skies Saturday; heavy rain moves in Sunday

JACKSONVILLE - Expect partly cloudy skies and more mild temperatures today with easterly winds between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, mainly in the 60s along the beaches. Expect a few brief coastal showers to develop at any point in the day, however, these rains will light to moderate as mostly cloudy skies continue throughout the region.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine. Clouds build and afternoon showers will be possible. Rain chances will increase through the day with widespread rain possible from the early evening through the overnight hours.

Models indicate 1-2 inches of rain possible, with some, mainly inland, areas receiving 3 inches or more. Temperatures will start in the 50s area wide and climb to the 60s through the afternoon.

The rain sticks around overnight Sunday night for Monday morning's commute. We'll start to dry out and clear up by midday. Chillier weather moves in for the middle of the work week, but it does bring back the sunshine and blue skies.

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm

