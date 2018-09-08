Showers dry out for the evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure remains to our north keeping us under the onshore flow through the weekend. A weak trough will lift northwest today and move to the Gulf on Saturday, bringing occasional showers, storms. Surf will increase this weekend as Florence regains strength and moves west.

We will dry out during the evening hours from the few passing showers. Expect temperatures to sink down into the mid to low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday starts out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will arm into the upper 80s and low 90s with building clouds. Expect a 40% chance to see passing showers, during the late morning and midday for our coastal counties, progressing inland for the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday looks rather similar, with a slightly better chance to see the scattered showers, 50%. Afternoon highs will be around 90° with lighter onshore winds.

Next week we see typical chance for showers to start off with and then we build to 50% chances for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS UPDATE: All eyes are on Florence, which weakened into a Tropical Storm, but is expected to re-intensify back into a major hurricane starting on Monday. Florence will increase our risk for rip currents starting this weekend through landfall. It is too soon to tell where Florence will end up, but long range forecast models indicate the Carolina Coast as a possibility by the end of next week.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 90 - 30%

6 pm 86 - 20%

8 pm 82 - 10%

10 pm 80 -10%

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm

