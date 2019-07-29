Everything you need to know about back-to-school sales tax holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Back-to-school shoppers in Florida will be able to take advantage of a sales tax “holiday” as they prepare for the new school year.

The back-to-school tax holiday runs from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6.

During that period, sales taxes will be eliminated on the following items:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

The back-to-school tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60

Any school supply item selling for more than $15

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals or leases of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

The school holiday is projected to save shoppers $41.7 million.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 15 signed a tax package (HB 7123) that features the disaster-preparedness, which ran from May 31 to June 6, and school tax holidays, as well as relief for business owners who rent commercial space and storm-impacted farmers.

The tax package was approved earlier in May as the 2019 legislative session ended. While it was promoted as providing $121 million in tax breaks, it is projected to cut state and local revenue by $87 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

While the amount of tax savings is less than in prior years, the business community backed the package.

“Anytime you can give Floridians some needed tax relief is great,” said James Miller of the Florida Retail Federation.

“Both the back-to-school and disaster preparedness tax holidays remain one of the top priorities for our members year in and year out,” Miller added. “Not only do they provide tax relief for consumers, but they bring increased sales for our retailers. It’s something they really enjoy and something they look forward to each year.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.