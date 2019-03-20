Windy, chilly, overcast night, warmer weather by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was very windy, with northeasterly winds updards of 25 mph and gusts of 30mph+. Overcast skies and chilly temperatures only topping out in the 60s.

Tonight the winds will fade some, but still remain in the 10-15 mph range overnight. The onslaught of onshore winds will continues to cause minor flooding during high tide, higher than normal tides, and erosion issues. Temperatures will be chilly, dipping down into the low 50s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday the sun will peek back out from between the clouds, expect clearing skies during the day as well. It will still be breezy, with north-northeasterly winds between 12-17 mph. Daytime highs will only top out in the cool upper 60s. Wednesday night turns chilly under mostly clear skies and temperatures diving down into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with mild afternoon temperatures warming into the low 70s. Winds will be lighter out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Friday starts out chilly, in the upper 40s, but warms nicely under mostly sunny skies into the low 70s.

The weekend looks ideal, with cool mornings starting in the low 50s and mild afternoons warming into the mid to upper 70s in town and low 70s at the beach. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend.

