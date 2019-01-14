Killer sentenced to 45 years after 2nd conviction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Frederick Wade was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 45 years in prison in the 2011 shooting death of 20-year-old Kalil McCoy.

Wade's first conviction of second-degree murder of his former high school classmate was overturned by the 1st District Court of Appeal, which cited faulty jury instructions.

Last month, a jury deliberated for less than four hours before convicting Wade for a second time.

Wade must serve a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years before he's eligible for parole in the 45-year sentence.

Lynnette Roebuck, McCoy's mother, said that after six years of praying, "We finally got justice for Kalil McCoy. Finally."

Though it's a lesser sentence, Lynnette Roebuck told News4Jax that she's content with the sentence handed down by Judge Steven Whittington.

"At first, I was kind of sad because I wanted him to get life. I really did. But then, as I thought about it -- 45 years -- that's OK because he will be 70 years old when he gets out" Roebuck said. "It's OK because it's over. I don't have to see his face again. I don't have to hear the defendant's name anymore."

Kalil McCoy

According to police, Wade and three friends were with McCoy in Wade's SUV after leaving Club Plush on April 23, 2011, when there was an argument because McCoy wanted her window rolled up in the SUV. Wade was accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it in McCoy's direction. Wade claimed that as he was pulling the gun out, it discharged, hitting McCoy in the head.

Her body was dumped in a field.

The three other suspects -- Kennard Mahone, Jonathan Brooks and Alfred Mears -- all pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact after they admitted they helped dispose of McCoy's body.

Timeline of Frederick Wade murder case June 21, 2011 Body of 20-year-old Kalil McCoy is found off East 31st Street in Jacksonville. She had been missing since June 19, after leaving a nightclub. June 27, 2011 The body is positively identified as McCoy's and police say she was shot to death. July 1, 2011 Frederick Wade is charged with manslaughter in McCoy's death. He tells police he was fooling around with a gun while driving an SUV and that it went off, killing McCoy. Three other young men were in the SUV and eventually each pleads guilty to being an accessory for helping to dispose of McCoy's body. Jan. 31, 2012 Charge against Wade is upgraded to second-degree murder. April 24, 2012 Wade's first trial begins. Two of the men charged as accessory testify against him. April 27, 2012 Jury convicts Wade after deliberating for about 20 minutes. Aug. 8, 2012 Judge sentences Wade to life in prison. Aug. 19, 2013 Appeals court orders new sentencing for Wade, ruling the judge erred in giving him life in prison and that Wade was eligible for a range of 25 to life. Oct. 9, 2013 Wade is resentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Feb. 3, 2015 Appeals court throws out Wade's conviction and sentence, ruling that the omission of an instruction to the jury on manslaughter by culpable negligence was a fundamental error. March 4, 2016 After the retrial is delayed several times, a judge denies a motion from Wade's lawyer to have his confession suppressed in his retrial. Oct. 24, 2016 A new judge is assigned to Wade's retrial. June 6, 2017 Wade's retrial on the second-degree murder charge begins.

Wade claimed the gun went off by accident, but prosecutors said that while he might not have planned to kill McCoy, he pulled a gun during the fight and it went off, killing her.

Wade was initially charged with manslaughter, but the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Wade's childhood friend, aunt and mother spoke on his behalf Thursday, describing him as a good guy who looked out for others.

Wade made a brief statement, saying that what happened was an accident and that he hopes he can sit down with McCoy's family and explain what happened. He said he knows they might not forgive him, but that he loved McCoy.

But McCoy's mother said she doesn't accept Wade's apology and that if he really loved her daughter, he would have taken her to a hospital. McCoy's twin brother said the shooting, cover-up and legal process have been hard on him and his family.

Roebuck now plans to focus on honoring her daughter's life by opening up a dance studio and clothing store in McCoy's name.

"We are going to celebrate her life," Roebuck said. "We didn't get exactly what we wanted, but I'm OK."

