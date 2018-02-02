Cloudy, cool evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was beautiful and mild today, especially before the clouds moved in. We topped out in the low 70s.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and not-as-chilly temperatures. The clouds will act like a blanket and hold us in the upper 40s and low 50s. Inland, patchy fog is possible, but it will most likely not be an issue along I-95.

Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies and wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect the clouds to break up during the mid day, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect winds out of the southwest, becoming northerly between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks a little chilly to start out with, in the upper 30s Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny to start off with, and then partly cloudy and chilly, only topping out at 59°.

Sunday we start off in the upper 40s and top out in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect increasing chances for rain, especially during the evening and overnight hours.

Hourly Forecast:

High 71

6 pm 66

9 pm 59

11 pm 57

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 6:03 pm

