Hot afternoon with storms along I-95, muggy evening ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a welcome shift in winds today, from the South to the West, which cleared us out but also made for a steamy hot afternoon. The storms that did fire up were mainly in our I-95 counties to the South of the State line. The storms will fade as we cool this evening

Showers and storms will diminish in the evening with dry conditions prevailing overnight. Mild overnight temperatures will prevail with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The heat continues into Saturday and so do the storm chances. A few strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with the focal point mainly across Southeast Georgia, meanwhile in Northeast Florida storms will likely pop-from the beaches to the I-95 corridor.

Another round of storms is possible Sunday afternoon once again with the focus across Southeast Georgia. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal with highs reaching the lower to mid 90s and heat indices 100° to 104°

Next week dries out big time for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Our more typical afternoon storms return Thursday.

