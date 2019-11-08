Friday turns wild, breezy and chillier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cold front will move across the area this today bringing rain with isolated thunderstorms. High pressure will build to our north this weekend and then shift east Monday with another cold front moving across our area Tuesday.

Friday: The cold front is here and it will bring widespread rain with isolated thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Moderate to heavy rainfall will possible at times. Foggy and cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: A cooler start with upper 30s to 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to 50s for northeast Florida, upper 50s to low 60s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies with open window friendly highs. A chilly start to the day with lows in the upper 30s to 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida, upper 50s to low 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NNE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and warm Veteran's Day. See you at the parade.

Hourly Forecast

Noon 68

3 pm 67

5 pm 66

8 pm 58

10 pm 57

Sunset: 5:33 pm

