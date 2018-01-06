Frosty and freezing cold kick-off to this Jags weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Are you ready for some... Milder temperatures? Heck yeah!

Sunny skies will start the meltdown from this morning's freeze. Yes, temperatures will bounce back into the 50s this afternoon, but these numbers are still 10° below normal. Layer up, going into this evening as evening temperatures will once again drop back into the 30s before 8 p.m.

Freeze Warning tonight, inland locations and damaging frost along the coast as week crank-up Jags Sunday. Beaches will see lows above freezing, but cold enough for damaging frost. Inland will once again, 4th morning in a row, wake-up to freezing temperatures.

Sunday will start off with sunny skies, but winds will gradually shift to the northeast (onshore) and help to push coastal clouds towards the stadium. Afternoon temperatures will remain chilly, around 55°.

Rain chances have increased for the game, but still remain very small.

Jonathan Stacey will keep you up-to-date this weekend. I will see many of you at the stadium.

Next week? January thaw for the Eastern United States and not a minute too soon for those millions that have become storm and cold battered since before Christmas.

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:32 p.m.

