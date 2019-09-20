Breezy with a few showers this evening, cool start tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We were cooler today, topping out in the mid to low 80s with gusty northeasterly winds between 15-20 mph. A few rounds of coastal showers were pushed onshore by our gusty winds. As we head through the evening hours, a round or two of showers is still poised to be pushed onshore as we head through the evening hours.

Will it rain at the Jaguars game?

You should probably bring a rain jacket, the likelihood of seeing a shower between tailgating and gametime is decent. The good news is that the showers are compact and on the move, so it shouldn't rain for a significant duration of time at the stadium. It will be cool, in the 70s for the entire game with winds around 15 mph.

Friday starts off cool and breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Under partly cloudy skies we will top out in the mid 80s. Expect the winds to be out of the east between 15-20 mph with occasional gusts around 25 mph. We will see a few showers pushed onshore by the winds, making for 30% chances for rain. Rip currents and flooding during times of high tide will continue to be an issue.

The weekend looks lovely! Expect mostly sunny skies, onshore winds out of the east between 12-17 mph, and slightly cooler temperatures. We will wake up in t he mid to upper 60s and warm up into the mid 80s.

