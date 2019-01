The auto industry is looking a bit different in the New Year. Both Ford and General Motors are eliminating certain sedans and coupes.

Some sedans and coupes are being discontinued. The automakers say they want to focus on sport utility vehicles and trucks because they have become more popular and profitable.

The company says the changes are to stay in front of the evolving customer preferences.

