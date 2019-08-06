Storms fade this evening, mild overnight temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Today we topped out in the low 90s before scattered storms cooled us down. The storms will fade after sunset and we expect a mild evening. Temperatures will get down into the mid to low 70s with gradually clearing skies.

Tuesday starts out mild and partly cloudy. Expect increasing clouds ahead of widespread chances for afternoon into early evening storms.Rainfall totals will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Expect 70% chances to see the rain and afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s. Winds will be light, out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday looks pretty similar, waking up in the mid to low 70s and warming up into the low 90s. Expect 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to erupt. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph.

Thursday starts out in the mid 70s and warms up into the mid 90s. We will see scattered chances for afternoon storms, with 40% chances for you to see the rain.

Friday and Saturday we will warm into the mid 90s with 40% chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Sunday looks a bit wetter, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms and an afternoon high in the low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 92 - 50%

8 pm 83 - 30%

10 pm 81 - 20%

Sunset: 8:17 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.