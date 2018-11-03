Rainy Friday evening in Jacksonville will dry out quickly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers and thunderstorms are marching out of our area for the evening hours. Expect the rain to wind to end between 7-9 p.m. We may see a few very light showers after the main line of storms, but they will not be long lived or widespread.

Overnight we will see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will be dropping significantly, down into the low 50s.

Saturday starts out chilly in the low 50s. We may have a few stray clouds left behind, but expect clearing skies. Cool winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will only climb up to around 70°. Saturday night will turn chilly quickly under clear skies.

Reminder: We're getting an EXTRA HOUR! Set your clocks back an hour. Also remember to check those batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday starts off in the mid 50s. Expect clear skies to start out with but partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Winds wil be out of the east between 5-10mph. As we move into the later afternoon and evening hours our chances for showers increases. Overnight rain is also a good possibility.

A wetter weather pattern digs in bringing 80% chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers may be left over on Election Day Tuesday, but most of us will be dry and warm. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 75 - 50%

8 pm 64 - 20%

10 pm 59 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:41 am

Sunset: 6:38 pm​

