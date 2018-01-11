Passing, light showers and coastal fog this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Passing showers and misty, light rain moving onshore are making the afternoon damp & messy for most. Coastal fog is also building in Flagler & St Johns counties. Locally dense fog has formed along the Flagler county coast and visibilities of a quarter of a mile have been reported near

Flagler Beach. Mist and fog has also reported near St Augustine and Bunnell where visibilities of about 2 miles are occurring this afternoon. The fog may increase in coverage with additional

reductions in visibilities down to a less than half a mile through this evening. The fog is likely to continue into late tonight and early Thursday and expand to the north and west.

The showers are currently pushing onshore in Flagler and St Johns counties- into Clay & Putnam, but they will slowly shift North during the day, making for wetter conditions for Duval, Nassau, and eventually Southeastern Georgia. The showers will become less widespread and more scattered to isolated during the afternoon and evening hours, but they will be shifting inland and to the North.

Tonight we will slowly dry out, but coastal fog is expected to build again, especially in our Southernmost counties. Expect the possibility of reduced visibilities for your Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will be warmer and slightly drier, we expect to hit the mid 70s, but coastal counties especially may see showers wandering onshore. The chances for rain on Thursday are 30%. We will see breaks in the clouds on Thursday, which will help us reach the mid 70s for afternoon highs.

Friday is the warmest & the wettest day, we start out partly cloudy and warm into the upper 70s. A line of showers and thunderstorms heads through during the afternoon hours, the rai is ahead of a cold front that will clear us out and cool us down for the weekend.

Starting Saturday, we see the return of January-like weather, including the possibility of another freeze by next Monday morning.

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:43 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.