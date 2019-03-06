Inland Freeze Warning for tonight, waking up to feel-like temps in the 20s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today a cold front pushes through and cleared our skies out, but the chilly, dry air blasting into the southeast will bring us a few days of winter weather.

Expect clear skies and gusty northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph. Temperatures tonight will plunge to just below freezing for inland areas, prompting an inland freeze warning. Areas to the west of I-95 (excluding Putnam, St Johns, and Flagler counties,) are under a Freeze Warning from 3-9a.m. The coldest temperatures will be across inland Southeastern Georgia, where lows will range from 28-30°. Along I-10 we will see temperatures between 30-32°. The airport in Jacksonville may get as cold as 32°, but in town, near the river, or the beaches will be in the mid 30s early Wednesday. St Augustine and Palatka should get down into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest feeling morning we've seen in quite some time, with area wide wind chill, or feels like temperatures in the 20s. The northwesterly winds will be between 10-15 mph throughout the morning and our skies will be clear and sunny. Colder air will continue to push through our area, keeping our temperatures in the 50s at their warmest point.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cold as well, with another light inland freeze expected. Overnight temperature will range from the low 30s to the upper 30s. Calmer winds will make the wind chill temperatures less of a factor than Wednesday morning.

Thursday will be sunny with lighter winds. Expect cool temperatures only topping out in the 60s during the afternoon hours. Thursday night will be chilly, but not freezing, expect temperatures to drop down into the mid 40s.

Friday starts out in the chilly mid 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a mild afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s for a few hours during the afternoon.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with temperatures starting out in the 50s and warming into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday starts out in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Expect increasing clouds during the day and mild temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. A 40% chance for showers builds into the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours.

Don't forget to adjust your clocks this weekend in observance of the time change, we will lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning as we adjust our clocks forward one hour. This also serves as a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 55

8 pm 48

10 pm 46

11 pm 45

Sunset: 6:28 pm​

