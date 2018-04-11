Drying out, turning chilly overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect showers, especially along and to the South of our I-10 counties as we move into the later afternoon hours. A round of widely scattered showers is poised to move across Southeastern Georgia, but not nearly as pervasive or expansive as the rain moving across Northeastern Florida. Betwe 5-6:00 p.m. the areas of moderate and heavy rain push offshore, with only patchy drizzle for the next few hours. The rain should end tonight, with clearing skies late.

Black Creek is rising, but not expected to flood. The Penney Farms location has risen 5 feet since the rain began on Monday. The creek is forecasted to crest at just over 12-feet, which is below the flood stage of 14.5 feet. The Middleburg location has only risen 1 foot since Monday, and is 14 feet below flood stage.

Overnight expect to dry out and then clear out. Temperatures turn chilly and dive down to around 50° for early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts out chilly, in the low 50s. Sunny skies will warm us into the cool low 70s. Winds will be out of the North between 7-12 mph.

Wednesday night turns chilly quickly around sunset, with temperatures diving back down to around 50° for early Thursday morning. Expect clear skies overnight and calmer winds.

Thursday starts out chilly, but turns mild under mostly sunny skies. Expect afternoon temperatures to top out in the mid 70s.

Friday starts out cool, but not chilly, in the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day and warm afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Saturday will start out in the cool low 60s, under partly cloudy skies we will warm up impressively , topping out in the mid to low 80s.

Sunday a cold front will push through, bringing significant chances for showers and thunderstorms. We will start out cloudy and warm into the mid 70s. We will keep you updated as it becomes clear the timing of the rain on Sunday.

Monday starts out chilly, in the upper 40s and only warms into the low 70s under increasingly sunnier skies.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 62 - 50%

8 pm 60 - 40%

10 pm 57 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:51 pm​

