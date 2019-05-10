Dry weather until weekend heat sets in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing between highway 301 to I-75 this afternoon. Warmer temperatures with a chance of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this weekend.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers, isolated storms, developing along and near highway 301 to I-75, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s inland, 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Showers and storms developing between 12pm-7pm. Wind E/SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog gives way to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mainly inland, afternoon showers, storms, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s inland, 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our coastal zones. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Mother's Day: Warmer with showers and storms developing during the afternoon, early evening, 20-30 percent across northeast Florida, 40-50 percent over southeast Georgia. Morning lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, 80s along the beaches. Wind Sw 10-15 mph.

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 4.6

Hourly Forecast:

7 am 68

9 am 78

10 am 80

Noon 84

3 pm 86

5 pm 85

8 pm 80

10 pm 76

11 pm 75

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:09 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.