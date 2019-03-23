Heading into the weekend, it won't all be sunshine and warm daytime temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Which way the wind blows goes a long way in terms of what our afternoon high temperatures will be like. Earlier this week the winds where strongly onshore (northeasterly winds) but by Thursday (yesterday) we saw our winds shift to blow westerly, offshore and our afternoon temperatures jumped well into the 70s.

This weekend we will be watching shifting winds and shifting temperatures.

Friday west wind, warm temperatures

Saturday brings back the onshore chill

Saturday starts out chilly, with a breeze as sunrise temperatures will be around 50°. Expect sunny skies and warm westerly winds between 8-16 mph. Temperatures will top out in the mild mid to low 70s. Furthermore, the winds will push milder temperatures all the way to the beach early Saturday.

But...

Where as this weekend will be lovely for those who see westerly winds. That would include those living or will be along or west of I-95. Daytime temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s all the while skies will be super sunny! Good stuff.

Area beaches should expect those shifting winds to push onshore as a surge of cool temperatures and winds cap off the afternoon highs on Saturday. Many beaches will only see highs in the 60s. As winds turn onshore and they will be chillier. Northeast winds will be gusting up to 15 mph.

Saturday night turns cool with temperatures heading down to around 50° under clear skies.

Sunday will be sunny with warming temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be the warmest day this week, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday a decent chance for showers is in the forecast, which will help with the pollen a bit. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to start out with and in the mid 70s at their warmest. A 40% chance for scattered showers moves in ahead of a cold surge of air.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday, only making it into the 60s with an isolated chance for showers followed by partly cloudy skies.

10-Day Forecast

