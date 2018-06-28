Severe storms possible today, locally heavy rainfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A weak front to the north and high pressure to the south will keep the showers and storms flowing through Friday with increasing wet weather coverage this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will develop again this afternoon, evening as we sit between a weak front to our north and high pressure to our south. Active sea breeze fronts will add yet another focal point to our daily round of wet weather.

Today: Isolated severe storms possible along with locally heavy downpours possible. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms 40-60 percent. These will start around the lunch hour near I-75 and continue to spread inland from I-95 after 3 pm. Highs in the low to mid 90s, will feel like 100-105.

Friday: ​Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with overnight, early morning showers possible, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Scattered showers and storms 40-60 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 88 - 20%

4 pm 93 - 50%

6 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 85 - 30%

10 pm 83 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm​

