Heading to the weekend with lots of heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Partly cloudy and hot with isolated storms possible between I-95 and highway 301 this afternoon. Seabreeze showers and storms will develop after 2pm and linger through sunset. Friday and Saturday continue with hot and mainly dry conditions as rain chances return Sunday.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated storms developing between I-95 and highway 301. Seabreeze showers and storms will pop up around 2pm and linger through sunset, 20-40 percent. Locally heavy downpours could lead to temporary flooding. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies to start your day. Temperatures in the 70s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Seabreeze showers and thunderstorms, 20 - 30 percent inland, 10-20 percent along our beaches. Wind SE 5 - 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Wave of low pressure to lift north up the east coast of Florida Friday night into Saturday. At this point, the strength of this system is uncertain. Isolated to scattered storms possible Saturday along the seabreeze. For Sunday, the low is expected to move to the northeast, but a trailing front across the forecast area, will provide a focus for showers, storms.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 89 - 10%

3 pm 93 - 20%

5 pm 91 - 20%

8 pm 84 - 10%

10 pm 82 - 10%



Sunset: 8:00 pm

