Heat Advisory: feels like 102-109° this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area until 6p.m. and heat index, or feels like temperatures will range from 102-109° for several hours this afternoon. This level of heat could be dangerous, especially to more susceptible people, like the elderly and children.

Scattered storms will fire up this afternoon between 2-5p.m. You can expect slightly later chances for storms over inland counties. We could see heavy rainfall within the storms that form, and we have a chance for a lingering storm over I-75 this evening, while the rest of us dry out rather quickly.

Overnight low will sink down into the mid 70s with clearing skies.

The 4th of July looks hot and stormy during the afternoon hours. We will warm up into the mid 90s for the afternoon hours and we will see 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. I expect most of the storms to be well inland or faded by the time the fireworks go off. We will still be warm, in the mid to upper 80s during the fireworks show.

Friday kicks off an even wetter weather pattern, the good news is that the increase in showers limits our heating potential to the low 90s. Expect 50% chances for storms with highs around 92°.

Saturday we will see 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms and an afternoon high of 91°. Sunday will be a little wetter, with 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms and a daytime high of 93°.

The wet weather stretches into Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with 70% chances for showers and highs in the low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 95 - 50%

8 pm 87 - 30%

10 pm 85 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm ​

