Muggy, warm evening with storms firing up late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was another steamy day with afternoon highs hitting the mid 90s and feels like temperatures around 110°. The difference this evening will be scattered showers and storms. Storms will fire up late this afternoon into the evening hours, you have 60% chances to see the rain this evening.. We also have a chance for a late night round of rain around midnight.

Thursday starts off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect building chances for rain, peaking at 70% between 2-7 p.m.Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch. The widespread chances for rain and cloudier skies will cool us down, only topping out in the low 90s.

Friday will be cloudy, wet, and not-as-hot. Expect temperatures to start out in the upper 70s and only warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms, with 60% chances for you to see the rain.

The weekend will be wetter as well, with widespread chances for showers on Saturday and Sunday. Expect daytime highs to only climb into the upper 80s as a result.

As we head into the next week our rain chances will remain high, but be more confined to the afternoon hours, allowing for sunshine peeking between the clouds in the morning and warming us up into the low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 94 - 40%

8 pm 86 - 30%

10 pm 84 - 30%

Sunset: 8:09 pm

