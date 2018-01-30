Drying & clearing out this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are done with the rain and starting to clear out. We started out cloudy and soggy, even as we dried out during the day the clouds were persistent. Tonight we will clear out and chilly temperatures move in.

Tonight, expect clearing skies and dropping temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will start out chilly, with clear skies. All of the sunshine will only warm us up to around 60°. Expect winds out of the north-northeast between 10-15mph.

Tuesday night, expect an inland freeze, while coastal counties will get down into the mid to upper 30s under clear skies.

Wednesday will be chilly, only warming up into the mid to upper 50s for an afternoon high. There are no chances for rain nd skies will be sunny and clear.

Hourly forecast:

6 pm 59

8 pm 53

10 pm 49

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:00 pm​

