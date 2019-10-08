Showers but some sun returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers are spaced apart much more this afternoon meaning you won't be nearly as wet as rain eases up into the evening.

Most of the showers will be south of I-10 into the early evening especially focusing around St. Johns and Flagler counties. Rain weakens west of I-95 with drier conditions inland.

A cold front will push through overnight, developing clouds before daybreak on Wednesday.and kicking up the breeze in the morning.

Tonight: Rain chances will decrease after sunset tonight to 20%. Look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s in town to mid 60s inland west of Orange Park. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Don't look for much drop in temps behind the front. Breeze makes it feel nice however. Morning showers and isolated storms 40% across northeast Florida, 20 percent for southeast Georgia.

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for northeast Florida, mid 80s for inland southeast Georgia, low 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Open window weather days are coming with seasonal afternoon highs by week's end.

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 85 - 40%

5 pm 84 - 40%

8 pm 77 - 10%

10 pm 75 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:03 pm

