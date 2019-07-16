Here comes yet another heat streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A hot work week ahead with triple digit heat indicies and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Today: Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s along the beaches. Feels like temperatures between 102-106. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible mainly inland across northeast Florida and interior southeast Georgia. Convection will initiate around 1pm and with loads of heat energy linger after sunset, 20-30 percent. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Continued hot with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Patchy fog inland with wake up temperatures in the 70s to low 80s area wide. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Temperatures continue above normal with increasing shower and storms coverage late this week and through the weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 92 - 10%

3 pm 97 - 20%

5 pm 95 - 20%

8 pm 87 - 20%

10 pm 85 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm

