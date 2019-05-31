Record breaking afternoon heat slowly sinks into the 70s overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw record breaking heat again as afternoon temperatures soared, topping out at 98° - breaking our previous daily high temperature record of 97°. This evening will be warm and breezy, expect a sluggish cool down through the 90s and into the 80s after sunset. After midnight we will break into the 70s. Under clear skies we should get down into the low 70s overnight.

Friday starts out comfortable, in the low 70s with clear skies. Expect a rapid warm up into the upper 90s, potentially challenging our high temperature record for the day. We should top out at 97° under mostly sunny skies. We may see an isolated storm or two pop up during the afternoon hours, we expect 20% chances for you to see the rain.

Saturday we will wake up in the mid 70s. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the mid 90s, a slight break in the afternoon heat from the previous week. Expect 40% chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, one of the best chances for showers we will see for the week. Afternoon highs should reach 95°.

Sunday will be sunnier, drier, and hotter. Expect clear skies and morning temperatures as cool as 73°. We will warm into the upper 90s, topping out at 97° for an afternoon high. There is a 10% chance for an isolated storm to pop up during the afternoon hours.

Monday will be hot and mostly dry as well, topping out at 98°. We have a 10% chance for an afternoon storm to pop up under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be one of the "cooler" days this week, expect to top out at 92°, so don't reach for your jacket just yet. Expect a 20% chance to see the few afternoon storms that will pop up.

Wednesday we expect low 90s again for an afternoon high with 30% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 99

5 pm 98

8 pm 88

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunset: 8:22 pm​

