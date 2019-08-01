System in eastern Atlantic likely to develop

Invest 96L (the tropical system far out in the Atlantic) is the one to really watch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a new tropical wave swirling off of the coast of Africa, south of the Cabo Verde islands that we are paying attention as The NHC has increased the possibility of this developing over the next five days. Why the increase chance? Long term forecast models continue to show that development is possible in the long term.

The European model shows a long term forecast with the tropical wave drifting westward across the Atlantic towards the Leeward Islands and developing into a Tropical Storm by early next week. If that occurs, it would be named Chantal. Wind gust forecasts show winds around 60 mph as the low moves over the Virgin Islands and towards the Bahamas.

The latest discussion from the National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure system continues to produce a large area of cloudiness and disorganized shower activity over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while the it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. Upper-level winds could become more conducive for development by the weekend while the wave continues westward across the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...good...70 percent.

