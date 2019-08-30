Sunny, breezy and warm today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today will be breezy, dry and sunny. We started out in the mid 70s. .Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy and winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. We only have isolated chances for afternoon storms firing up, most of us will be dry.

The northeasterly winds will drive a higher volume of water against our coastline, making for minor coastal and river flooding during times of high tide. We are under a coastal flood advisory. The onshore winds are anticipated through the weekend.

The Jaguars game forecast looks hot, but dry. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be sinking down through the 80s during the game.

Friday starts out with partly cloudy skies and mild mid 70s. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Expect breezy northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph. Minor river flooding will be an increasing concern during high tide with the consistent northeasterly winds. Expect 50% chances for showers thunderstorms after 2p.m.

Saturday's forecast looks similar, but with a few more clouds. Expect temperatures topping our in the mid to upper 80s. Expect 50% chances for showers pushing onshore with our northeasterly winds.

The second half of the weekend looks wet, with 80% chances for you to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. The weekend will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Minor coastal and river flooding is expected during times of high tide.

It is too soon to tell what impacts we may see from Dorian. The east coast of Florida and Southeast Georgia are currently in the forecast cone, but we expect the track to tighten over the next 48-72 hours - giving us a better idea of eventual landfall and local impacts. The latest forecast cone shows the storm intensifying into a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph sustained winds by landfall.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.