Heat starts the week, showers and breeze will end it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Near record highs continue today under sunny skies today with a slight chance of late day showers across southeast Georgia late. Onshore wind increases this week with widespread rain chances increasing by week's end as seasonal temperatures return.

Today: Sunny and hot with a light, but steady breeze across northeast Florida, isolated showers, storms for inland southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph. Rain chances 30-40 percent for southeast Georgia between 2pm - 8pm.

Tuesday: Patchy fog for inland areas with wake up temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Slightly cooler afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies with low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along the beaches. Slight chance of showers or two late in the day across inland southeast Georgia, 20-30 percent. Wind E 10-15.

Looking ahead: A weak frontal boundary stalled over the Georgia waters will dissipate today as high pressure to our north expands southward. Onshore winds will increase by midweek as high pressure centered over the Carolinas. Rain chances return as a tropical wave moves through the Bahamas on Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible locally.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 91

3 pm 97

5 pm 95

8 pm 86

10 pm 84

Sunset: 7:39 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.