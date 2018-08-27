Humid and hot forecast

JACKSONVILLE. Fla - Thunderstorms have pushed west of Highway 301 this evening and most of us will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Storms will move to Interstate 75 tonight with any showers fading by midnight. The easterly flow may bring in overnight showers along the coast that could briefly pass through coastal areas. Rain chances tonight 20%. Lows will be in the low 70s inland and the mid 70s along the coast.

This week will not see much change in the overall weather pattern. We will be locked into a pattern where the east breeze pushes spotty morning and midday showers from the beach to the river. After 1-2 pm thunderstorms will move from the westside toward I-75 by the evening.

The east to southeasterly flow will keep the highest shower and storm chances over

the interior and western side of north Florida. Chances will be 30-40% along the coast and 40-50% over the interior each day.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s inland and the mid 70s near the coast.



Sunrise: 7:01 AM Sunset 7:55 PM

