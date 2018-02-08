Jacksonville dry for now may see some 10 pm showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 8:45 pm quick update: Showers in Georgia have moved quickly south and east and... faded. Remaining rain showers are well out to the west of Jacksonville. This means dry and warm conditions will continue around town and Northern Clay and St. Johns counties this evening.

Any showers that survive the trip towards Jacksonville won't impact Jacksonville until around 11pm.

They will be light and brief.

Posted earlier:

This afternoon was mild, in the 70s, but building clouds ahead of a weak cold front may bring us a few evening showers.

A weak cold front is pushing through Southeastern Georgia and into Northeastern Florida tonight and it may bring a few showers through, especially along and to the North of I-10. For the evening hours, expect mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Winds will be calming down to southwest 5-10mph. Overnight lows will sink down to around 60°.

Thursday we see a slight (30%) chance for an isolated shower mainly before the lunch hour. Expect cloudy skies and building northeasterly winds. Temperatures will be cooler, only warming up to the mid 60s.

Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, getting down into the mid 50s. There is a slight chance for overnight showers. Expect northeasterly winds around 10mph.

Friday will be cloudy, with isolated showers before lunch. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s with Easterly winds between 5-10mph.

Friday night will be cloudy with an isolated shower or two during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will sink into the low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer, getting into the mid 70s for afternoon highs. There is a slight (30% chance for an isolated showers, the chances for rain do look higher to the North of the state line.

Sunday starts out cool, in the low 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance to see showers. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 70s. The chances for rain are best along and to the North of I-10, and they build as we head through the evening hours.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 74

3 pm 78

6 pm 74 - 40% Showers, SE GA

8 pm 69 - GA Showers

10 pm 68 - GA Showers

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 6:08 pm

