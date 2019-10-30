Slight chance of showers to break the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is quite warm and humid to the point where we have broken a record at 87°. The old record was 86° and tomorrow will likely be the hottest Halloween in Jacksonville’s history with another potential record.

A warm front is pushing into southern Georgia boosting humidity which makes it feel like 95° outside.

Skies will stay partly sunny to partly cloudy with brief 20% showers possible through 8 pm.

Today: Record afternoon highs in the upper mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight the fog returns after 2 am with temperatures only dipping into the mid 70s.

Halloween: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms possible as a cold front pushes through, 20-30% across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Record highs likely if we climb over 86 degrees.

Looking ahead: Cooler 70s this weekend with cloudy skies Saturday, turning sunny Sunday. Chilly 60s in the mornings.



Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 86 - 30%

5 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 79 - 20%

10 pm 77 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:39 am

Sunset: 6:40 pm

