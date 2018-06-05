Strong to severe thunderstorms erupt this afternoon South of I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot and humid, with afternoon highs hitting the low to mid 90s, but feeling more like the triple digits when you consider the humidity. Today's heating and a weak cold front settling across our area will make for strong to severe thunderstorms erupting along and to the South of I-10. We have the chance to see blinding downpours and hail up to one inch in size.

The cold front will limit moisture to the North of the state line, keeping Georgia much drier. We will eventually see that drier air pushing South overnight, making for lower humidity and clear skies starting on Tuesday

Tuesday starts out in the mid to upper 60s with much less humidity thanks to the cold front that pushed through overnight.Expect sunny skies and afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. Chances for a stray shower are only 10%.

Wednesday will not be as warm, only topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Chances for a stray shower are in the 10% range.

Thursday will be warm, topping out in the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly great. Expect partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the upper 80s. We will see 30% chances for afternoon storms.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 95 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm​

