Weekend forecast calls for heat and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A break in the rain Friday evening will last until late Saturday afternoon. Only a few isolated thunderstorms are possible over southern Georgia this evening.

Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s after midnight under partly cloudy skies.

Expect another round of isolated to scattered late afternoon and evening storms over the weekend with the more intense conditions reserved for Sunday. Storms are most l likely around 5-7pm Saturday and earlier Sunday starting around 2-3 pm with higher coverage.

Marine Forecast: Winds are blowing out of the southwest with a southeast sea breeze closer near 10-12 mph through this afternoon. Seas around 1-2 ft Saturday

Rip Currents: Calm waves under a foot with offshore flow generally keeping a low risk Saturday.





