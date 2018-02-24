Gorgeous, warm weekend awaits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and warm, with one or two isolated showers in our coastal counties. We topped out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight will be mild, turning cool with inland patchy dense fog possible. Overnight lows will get down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will be gorgeous and warm with any fog lifting by 10:00a.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies and near record highs. The morning will start out in the 60s area wide along with patchy dense fog. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. You may notice a late increase in clouds, ahead of decent chances for showers on Monday.

Monday we will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with increasing clouds, a 60% chance for a passing shower builds into the forecast later. Ever-so-slightly milder weather follows for some of the work week.

Pollen count remains high. Today's count 9.2

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:21 pm

