Mild evening tonight, much needed rain starts tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was saw clearing skies and the afternoon was warm and breezy. Tonight will be mild with building clouds late. Overnight lows will get down into the upper 60s.

Thursday kicks off a wetter weather pattern, expect brief downpours to push onshore and move inland, the moisture is from the outer edge of a system we are monitoring in the tropics that is not expected to develop. The most rainfall will occur in our southern, coastal counties, while most of Southeastern Georgia may miss out on most of the rain. Expect low 80s for daytime highs and easterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Read the latest update on the system in the Bahamas here...

Friday will be occasionally wet as well, with brief downpours continuing to wander onshore, moving inland. While the most frequent showers will still be in our coastal counties, we do expect more widespread distribution of the showers than Thursday.Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday dries out and clears out, expect mostly sunny skies and toasty warm daytime highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. You have a 30% chance for an isolated shower to pop up in the afternoon hours. Saturday night will be nice, cooling down to around 70° under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday our rain chances jump up again as a cold front pushes through the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a round of mid day showers and thunderstorms nearly area wide. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 84

8 pm 79

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunset: 8:04 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.