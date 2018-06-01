Storms fade this evening, drier weather pattern edges closer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today's showers were much later than Wednesday's. The storms will fade around or just after sunset. Tonight will be muggy, with temperatures sinking down into the low 70s.

Friday marks the beginning of a drier (but not bone dry!) weather pattern. Expect partly cloudy skies and hot afternoon temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but heat index temperatures will be in the low triple digits. Expect a 30% chance for an afternoon thunderstorms, especially in our coastal counties. Winds will be out of the West between 5-10 mph.

Saturday starts out with partly cloudy skies and warms quickly. Expect highs well into in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the West around 10 mph. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers, there is a possibility of strong thunderstorms.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures. High will warm into the low to mid 90s. There is a 30% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Next week looks sunnier & drier, with isolated to nonexistent chances for showers and storms through Wednesday.

Sunset: 8:23 p.m.





