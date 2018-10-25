Clouds build tonight, widespread showers tomorrow afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was pleasant, with partly cloudy skies, breezy northeasterly winds, and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight we will see building clouds and cool temperatures. Expect to wake up around 60° tomorrow morning, with upper 60s and low 70s for the beaches.

Thursday will start out quiet, but widespread showers will spread across our area, especially after 2p.m. The leftovers from Pacific hurricane Willa will cross the Gulf and enhance out chances for rain on Thursday and Friday. Between the two day we will see around an inch of rain. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 70s and you have a 70% chance to see showers. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph.

Friday starts out damp from overnight rain and in the low 70s. Expect widespread chances for showers through the mid afternoon hours, you have an 80% chance to see the rain. We may see an isolated thunderstorm or two develop during the afternoon hours as we climb into the low 80s. We will start to dry out during the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the southwest peaking around 15 mph.

Saturday will be dry, cool, and mostly cloudy. Expect to wake up in the upper 50s and warm up into the mid 70s. There is only a 20% chance for showers early in the day. We will see clearing skies by the evening hours. Winds will be out of the west between 7-12 mph.

Sunday the skies will be clear and the temperatures will be cool. We will wake up in the low 50s and warm up into the upper 70s. Winds will be light, out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 73

8 pm 69

10 pm 67

Sunset: 6:46 pm ​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.