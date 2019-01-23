Not as chilly overnight, mild Wednesday ahead of overnight rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw an increase in coastal clouds and temperatures were not as chilly. We reached the low 60s in most areas for the afternoon hours. We can't rule out an isolated coastal shower wandering onshore tonight into tomorrow morning, accounting for a 20% chance for showers.

Wednesday will be mild, expect temperatures starting out in the cool low 50s. We will see more clouds than sun, but a healthy mix of both. Temperatures will warm into the lovely low 70s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the south between 10-15 mph. Expect increasing clouds as we head into the evening hours ahead of overnight rain.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning widespread rain will push through our area. Expect the showers to creep into our western zones after midnight and make its way to the east by the pre-dawn hours.

Thursday starts off wet, but dries out and eventually clears out. Temperatures will fail to warm between the showers, clouds, and then colder air moving in behind the rain. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 mph. Expect day-long temperatures in the 60s.

Friday starts off chilly in the upper 30s. Expect sunny skies and a chilly breeze out of the north around 10 mph. Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s.

Saturday morning will be the chilliest morning ahead in the forecast this week, waking up in the mid 30s. We could see a light inland freeze or patchy inland frost. Expect sunny skies, lighter winds and chilly temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Sunday we will see a slight increase in clouds, making for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start out around 40° and warm up into the low 60s. There is an isolated (20%) chances for a stray shower.

Hourly Forecast:

High 63

8 pm 56

10 pm 55

11 pm 55

Sunset: 5:54 pm​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.