Mild, beautiful evening, tracking a weekend chance for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are enjoying quite the stretch of warm, beautiful weather, and this evening will not disappoint! Expect temperatures slowly sinking down through the 70s through sunset under partly cloudy skies.

We should cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise on Friday. Patchy, inland fog is expected, especially to the North of the state line. The fog will dissipate around 9am as temperatures start to climb. We will see sunny skies and afternoon temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the East between 5-10 mph.

Friday evening will be beautiful, with mild temperatures sinking down through the 70s. Expect mostly clear skies and light Easterly winds.

Saturday starts off sunny and lovely, around 60°. Expect warming temperatures and afternoon clouds building in. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and an ever-so-slight (30%) chance for an evening shower builds in around sunset.

Sunday starts off a tad milder thanks to overnight clouds, in the mid to upper 60s. Expect partly sunny skies and a 50% chance for showers. We are watching the potential for a weak surface low to form near South Florida and it looks like it will bring a wave or two of showers along our coastline, pushing inland Sunday afternoon. This would mean 50% chances for rain area-wide, but more likely chances for showers in our southern, coastal counties. This system is still developing- we will keep you updated on what you can expect as the forecast becomes more clear.

Hour by Hour:

High 81

6 pm 79

8 pm 74

10 pm 71

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:05 pm

