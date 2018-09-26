Isolated, inland showers fade, muggy overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw passing showers today that pushed inland. The inland showers will fade this evening, leaving us with a muggy night. Expect clearing skies overnight and lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday starts out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will soar into the low 90s, making for a hot, muggy afternoon. Expect a 30% chance for passing, isolated showers. Afternoon winds will build out of the southeast around 7mph. Afternoon highs will hit 92°, with heat index temperatures hitting 101°.

Thursday we will see a few more showers pushing through, with 40% chances to get rained on. Our winds will be out of the south, which will bring an abundance of moisture and a few showers across our area. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s.

Friday will be a touch drier, with only 20% chances to see a passing shower. Expect partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of 91°.

Saturday looks like the slightly drier day of the weekend, with a 30% chance to see a passing shower. The afternoon will be hot, hitting 90° for a high.

Sunday we have 40% chances to see showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and showers will curtail our afternoon heating, expect to top out at 88°.

Monday looks like the wettest day this week, with 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cool front. The wet weather pays off Tuesday when we clear out and cool down, ever-so-slightly. We will wake up in the upper 60s and warm up into the mid 80s.

Beach and Boating: Moderate risk of Rip Currents continues. A few showers, storms possible, 20-30 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 20%

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:19 pm​​​​

