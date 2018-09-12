Inland storms fade this evening, drying out for the end of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical swells coming from Category 4 Hurricane Florence will build through our local waters through the end of the week. Florence gained intensity and now has sustained winds of 140 mph with gusts up to 165mph.

The inland scattered showers will start to fade around sunset. Expect temperatures to turn mild overnight, working down into the mid 70s. We will see some overnight clearing.

Wednesday starts out mild with plenty of sunshine. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s with clouds building up to partly cloudy skies. Primarily between 2-7pm we will see a 40% chance for passing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10mph.

Thursday kicks off a drier weather pattern for us. Expect partly cloudy skies and toasty warm temperatures climbing well into the low 90s with some mid 90s over inland counties. There is a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Friday our warm, dry streak continues. Expect to top out in to the low to mid 90s with a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend, but not bone dry. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. We will see a few showers firing up, you have a 30% shot to see the rain on Saturday. The weather for the American Heart Association Heart Walk looks beautiful.

Sunday looks wetter. with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms. The wetter weather will curtail our afternoon temperatures, we will top out around 90°.

Beach and Boating: A high risk of Rip Currents today as the tropical swell continues. Advisory conditions possible this week as Florence moves westward. Highs along the beaches in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 30%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 -10%

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm​​

